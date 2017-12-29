Entertainment News
Remember The Time: Watch The Most Awkward New Year Countdown Ever

One group wasn't here for it.

Hello December

Source: svetikd / Getty

Back in 2016, an Australian New Year’s Eve special had the most uncomfortable countdown you could imagine.

Watch the hosts of The Loop try to get their guests excited for 2017 with no success. Ultimately, the funny clip ended up being a skit, but it serves as one example of how to not bring in your 2018.

photos