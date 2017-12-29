Black Trump Supporter, Who Claimed Ex-Campaign Manager Touched Her Inappropriately, Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Black Trump Supporter, Who Claimed Ex-Campaign Manager Touched Her Inappropriately, Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

R epublicans will quickly turn on you. Singer Joy Villa was once a darling for conservatives, regularly appearing on Fox News, a passionate advocate for Trump and even wore a “Make America Great Again” gown to the Grammys.

After Villa accused Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of touching her inappropriately, conservatives have now made her a target on social media and Fox News. As we reported, while taking a photo together in late November, Villa claimed Corey smacked her “ass really hard” and it was “completely demeaning and shocking.” Villa filed a lawsuit.

Now, Fox News is accusing  the singer of sexual assault. The network claims Joy Villa “has been undercut slightly after a video surfaced of her doing the same thing to a man at a different party.” See the video below from Twitter:

Joy has responded to the video by saying the smack on the man’s butt was consensual.

Will Joy rethink her loyalty to Republicans? Maybe the way she feels right now is how the 13 women who accused Trump of sexual assault felt when they were dismissed by conservative media outlets. Did she believe Trump’s accusers or did her love for 45 blind her? Hopefully, she will reevaluate her worship for Trump, no one deserves to be sexually harassed or touched inappropriately.

SOURCE: Fox News

