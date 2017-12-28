News & Gossip
Whats The Word On Meek

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

According to the Texas NBA star James Harden, “Rihmeek” Williams

has his head on the right shoulders and seems to be ready for that ultimate

comeback of 2018. Even tho the bike hasn’t been on 12 O’clock lately, Harden’s

insta story confirms the positive vibes via Meek’s thoughts. “Got a chance to see

my bro @meekmill today. His spirit is high and hopefully we can get him out

by February. Word on the streets is that Harden will rock a pair of Adidas sneakers

“Free Meek” edition tomorrow night when his team takes on the Boston Celtics

in a televised game on TNT.With out a doubt Meek has also been keeping the ink wet

with the raps. As his young protege “Lil Snupe would say “Never change always keep it G “.

