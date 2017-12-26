Barack Obama Is Still Out Here Being A Better President Than 45

While Trump tweeted another tone deaf tweet about America and the holidays:

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Former President Barack Obama wished everyone a Merry Christmas and was even out in the streets actually making effective change in the community:

On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/CNFUZrhrBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2017

Obama is still giving back to Americans — this time, dressed as Santa pic.twitter.com/s0ErD2HbL0 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 25, 2017

The video on the next page if proof that the former President loves the holidays just as much as the rest of us. Hit the flip to check it out.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: