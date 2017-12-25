Entertainment News
Andre 3000 To Star In Sci-Fi Flick “High Life”

3 Stacks’ latest film will follow convicts who are shot up into space.

Andrè 3000 will play in sci-fi film “High Life,” about convicts sent on a space mission to explore a black hole.

photos