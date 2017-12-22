Dave Chappelle Dead Ass Doubled Down On New Year Eves With 2nd Comedy Special

THIS NEW YEAR'S EVE:

Ball drops: 1

Chappelle specials: 2 You do the math. pic.twitter.com/S79dykE5Ka — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 22, 2017

Dave Chappelle is doubling down on his New Year’s Eve stand up dropping two specials in one night. In addition to the previously announced Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Netflix will also drop Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation on December 31, 2017. The second special was filmed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago on Nov, 20th. So the material is very fresh.

