EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup Lines From ‘Father Figures’

Check out Katt Williams' best hitchhiker pick-up lines from the upcoming comedy 'Father Figures.'

We all have that faithful friend who takes their shot gun status very serious. From controlling the radio to reading the GPS or looking out for cops snapping pics under the underpass, every driver needs a ride-or-die passenger.

While Katt Williams’ character doesn’t do any of that in the upcoming comedy Father Figures, but he made sure to use some of those attributes in his pick-up line. In case you haven’t watched the hilarious trailer, Williams plays a hitchhiker, who does a poor job promising his co-stars he isn’t a serial killer.

Check out this EXCLUSIVE clip of Katt dropping his best hitchhiker pickup lines, below.

photos