Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With Being Judged

Pat Houston gave fans some insight into Whitney Houston‘s final days, including a conversation they had a few days before her untimely death. Pat visited TV One’s Sister Circle where she revealed managing Whitney’s personal life was difficult, but she was there to bring peace. “We came to the conclusion that I was there to ease the pain that her spirit needed,” she said. “She knew that before she passed.”

Pat also revealed Whitney struggled with the public’s judgment of her. “She was like a little girl. I said Whitney, ‘Only God can judge you at the appointed time.’”

Watch the clip, below:

RELATED STORIES:

The Internet Wasn’t Here For Christina Aguilera’s Tribute To Whitney Houston, Were You?

Oh No She Didn’t?! Madonna Slams Whitney Houston As ‘Mediocre’ In Handwritten Letter