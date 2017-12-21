Entertainment News
Sea Turtle Caught With $53 Million Worth Of Cocaine

Hey, he's innocent until proven guilty.

A U.S. Coast Guard saved a sea turtle from an odd situation this week. The little fella was all tangled up in bales of cocaine—$53 million worth to be exact. The jury’s still out on whether or not the sea turtle was in the wrong place at the wrong time, or should be detained and charged as a drug smuggler. Watch the rescue up top.

photos