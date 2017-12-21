Sea Turtle Caught With $53 Million Worth Of Cocaine

58 reads Leave a comment
A U.S. Coast Guard saved a sea turtle from an odd situation this week. The little fella was all tangled up in bales of cocaine—$53 million worth to be exact. The jury’s still out on whether or not the sea turtle was in the wrong place at the wrong time, or should be detained and charged as a drug smuggler. Watch the rescue up top.
