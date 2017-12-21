Sea Turtle Caught With $53 Million Worth Of Cocaine

During their 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol, the crew of USCGC Thetis rescued a large sea turtle entangled in $53 million worth of cocaine. Read here to learn more about this patrol: https://t.co/x9VCINZ25I pic.twitter.com/Zhddcb4lgg — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) December 21, 2017

A U.S. Coast Guard saved a sea turtle from an odd situation this week. The little fella was all tangled up in bales of cocaine—$53 million worth to be exact. The jury’s still out on whether or not the sea turtle was in the wrong place at the wrong time, or should be detained and charged as a drug smuggler. Watch the rescue up top.