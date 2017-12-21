News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kanye’s Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Features Instagram Fan Page Screenshots Plastered Around The World

Nobody does it like Kanye

Global Grind Staff
8 reads
Leave a comment
London Celebrity Sightings - May 23, 2016

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Kanye West has never been know to stick to a conventional way of thinking, and he continues to prove that even on a “hiatus” from releasing music and being in the spotlight. The latest campaign being launched by Mr. West is for his newly-released Yeezy Season 6 collection, which he recently pulled out of NYFW for and ended up premiering at Miami’s Art Basel. In True Kanye fashion, he didn’t have your typical fashion show at Art Basel, but rather a guerrilla marketing campaign to draw attention to the new pieces. Kim Kardashian-West walked out of the house seemingly everyday over the course of 2 weeks rocking all Yeezy Season 6; Those paparazzi pictures were then posted to her Instagram account, and screenshots of the posts were plastered on the walls surrounding Art Basel.

Now, things with this unique campaign have been taken a step further as it expands to cities around America, and the world. Cities like Chicago, Amsterdam, Portland, and Berlin are now seeing posters with KKW wearing Yeezy Season 6, but this time the screenshots aren’t just of Kim’s own IG page–there are a bunch of different fan accounts who posted the pics and are getting their shine as well.

The looks from these photos are all now available on Yeezy Supply, and the layout of the website is similar to the design of the campaign plastered around town. Fans are giving great reviews of this out-of-the-box marketing, and also hoping that this creativity means Kanye is on his way back into the spotlight.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kanye’s Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Features Instagram Fan Page Screenshots Plastered Around The World

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meet The Artist Behind Travis Scott & Quavo’s…
 21 hours ago
12.22.17
Friday Shmood: Santa And His Elves Break It…
 23 hours ago
12.22.17
Too Funny: When Your Uncle Hits The High…
 1 day ago
12.22.17
This Lady’s Weird Pet Is Basically The Creature…
 1 day ago
12.23.17
Dave Chappelle Dead Ass Doubled Down On New…
 1 day ago
12.22.17
Nailed It! If Beyoncé Made A Christmas Album…
 1 day ago
12.22.17
Stream: Gucci Mane’s New Album, ‘El Gato The…
 2 days ago
12.23.17
Keke Palmer Makes Christmas Unforgettable For A Hand…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Remember When Ashanti Let Us Spend Christmas With…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
When Parents Try To Teach Their Kids How…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Sea Turtle Caught With $53 Million Worth Of…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
LOL: One Kid’s Musical.ly Video Is Another Person’s…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Watch What Happens When The Hood Goes To…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
The Cast Of Pitch Perfect 3 Gives Their…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Cardi B Talks The Origin Of Her Name…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Zendaya Opens Up About The Downside Of Fame
 3 days ago
12.20.17
photos