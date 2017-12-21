Donald Trump Jr. Posts ‘Racist’ Obama Cake Instagram Photos

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Donald Trump Jr. Posts ‘Racist’ Obama Cake Instagram Photos

Trump Jr was condemned for insulting the former president.

News One
54 reads
Leave a comment

In the latest attack by the Trumps against Obama, Donald Trump Jr. posed with a cookie cake that had a bizarre cartoonish picture of the 44th president on it for Instagram photos Sunday. Trump’s son, alongside Texas Senator and axed 2016 presidential candidate Ted Cruz, wore a big goofy grin and held the cake in the racially tinged images taken at Dallas restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Trump’s face is also twisted up in disgust in the offensive photo.

“With friends like these…some good friends decided that while my birthday is not for two weeks that they would get me an early 40th birthday cake. And what birthday is complete without an Obama cake?”  Trump Jr. captioned the gallery.

Trump’s Jr. trolling and racist stunt was condemned on social media. The Dallas eatery’s owner is now facing a boycott and apologized for the incident, which he said featured a cake that was not made in his kitchen, the New York Post reported.

“Both Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Cruz were attending a birthday celebration of one of our regular patrons who rented out our venue for a private event,” Stephan Courseau, owner of Le Bilboquet, wrote on Facebook. “The party was not for either one of them nor was it any kind of partisan rally. Unfortunately, I was not working yesterday and could not intervene in the unfortunate circumstances that unfolded but I believe I owe you an explanation and an apology.”

There is no word on if Trump Jr has issued an apology. This is far from the first time that the younger Trump has stirred the controversy pot. He recently suggested top government authorities are working to “undermine his father,” according to a Politico report.

As Trump Jr. falls into more hot water, people are continuing the clapback on Twitter. Once again, school is in session.

SOURCE: Politico, New York Post

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Jr’s $100,000 Pay Day

Republican Senator Urges Intelligence Panel To Question Donald Trump Jr.

Mamie Johnson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

21 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meet The Artist Behind Travis Scott & Quavo’s…
 21 hours ago
12.22.17
Friday Shmood: Santa And His Elves Break It…
 23 hours ago
12.22.17
Too Funny: When Your Uncle Hits The High…
 1 day ago
12.22.17
This Lady’s Weird Pet Is Basically The Creature…
 1 day ago
12.23.17
Dave Chappelle Dead Ass Doubled Down On New…
 1 day ago
12.22.17
Nailed It! If Beyoncé Made A Christmas Album…
 1 day ago
12.22.17
Stream: Gucci Mane’s New Album, ‘El Gato The…
 2 days ago
12.23.17
Keke Palmer Makes Christmas Unforgettable For A Hand…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Remember When Ashanti Let Us Spend Christmas With…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
When Parents Try To Teach Their Kids How…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Sea Turtle Caught With $53 Million Worth Of…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
LOL: One Kid’s Musical.ly Video Is Another Person’s…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Watch What Happens When The Hood Goes To…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
The Cast Of Pitch Perfect 3 Gives Their…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Cardi B Talks The Origin Of Her Name…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Zendaya Opens Up About The Downside Of Fame
 3 days ago
12.20.17
photos