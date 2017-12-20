Entertainment News
Bitter Reporter Gives Snow Removal Tutorial For The Not So Bright

Watch and learn.

Winter in Turkey's Bitlis

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

It can definitely be annoying when you’re on the road and snow is blowing your way because someone forgot to remove it from their car.

Well one meteorologist, Derek Kerva, let out his frustrations via a viral video that’s since gained 4.1 million views on Facebook. Watch him give a snow removal tutorial below for those who need help with a simple task.

