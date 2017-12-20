News & Gossip
Heather North, Voice Behind Daphne On ‘Scooby-Doo,’ Dead At 71

North began her work on 'Scooby-Doo' in 1970.

A voice actress from an incredibly popular American cartoon has reportedly passed away.

Heather North, known as the voice behind Scooby-Doo character Daphne, died at the age of 71 on November 30, according to a family friend, Jodie Mann, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.

Mann says North died in her Southern California home after “a long illness” and the site goes on to say, “survivors include her son Kevin and daughter-in-law Stephanie; stepdaughter Nina and her husband Brent; stepson Wes and his wife Leslie; and granddaughter Jocelyn. Another stepdaughter, Kara, died just a week ago.”

Our prayers are with North’s loved ones at this time. May she rest in peace.

