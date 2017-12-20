Heather North, Voice Behind Daphne On ‘Scooby-Doo,’ Dead At 71

Mann says North died in her Southern California home after “a long illness” and the site goes on to say, “survivors include her son Kevin and daughter-in-law Stephanie; stepdaughter Nina and her husband Brent; stepson Wes and his wife Leslie; and granddaughter Jocelyn. Another stepdaughter, Kara, died just a week ago.”
1. Joe Budden takes a moment to reflect with his BFFs.
Source:Instagram
1 of 9
2. Jessica Biel is all about her four-legged friends.
Source:Splash News
2 of 9
3. "Twelve years together, fourteen years old. witnessing this sweet boy age has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. cherishing the time I have left with him. #patch #seniordog #whorescuedwho #adoptdontshop," Sophia Bush wrote of her furry BFF.
Source:Instagram
3 of 9
4. Irina Shayk steals a kiss from this heartthrob pit.
Source:Splash News
4 of 9
5. Liam Hemsworth is almost as handsome as his pal.
Source:Instagram
5 of 9
6. Gisele Bündchen's pups make her this happy.
Source:Instagram
6 of 9
7. This cute pup got good morning kisses from a refreshed and excited Miley Cyrus.
Source:Instagram
7 of 9
8. Kaley Cuoco and her pit get a little sunshine together.
Source:Splash News
8 of 9
9. "I need to give some love to Ice and i's 1st babies..they don't shine as much now that Chanel is here > @spartandmax," wrote extreme dog lover Coco of her bulldogs.
Source:Instagram
9 of 9
Continue reading Best Friends: Celebrities Pose With Their Precious Pups
Best Friends: Celebrities Pose With Their Precious Pups
Take a moment to celebrate our four-legged friends following Montreal's ban on pit bull and pit bull-like dogs.