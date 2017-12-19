‘Lucky We Brought You Over As Slaves:’ Florida Official Resigns Over Racist Claims

A member of a volunteer board in Boynton Beach, Florida resigned recently after being accused of racism and White supremacy, the Palm Beach Post reported. Cindy Falco-DiCorrado hurled racial slurs during a December 5 commission meeting about sanctuary cities, residents said, after many civil rights activists have termed a new Trump-era of racism. Mathi Mulligan, a resident, said to the Post that Falco-DiCorrado told him to speak “better English.” She also allegedly told Black residents that “You’re lucky we brought you over as slaves, or else you’d be deported, too.”
The racist comments ignited calls for Falco-DiCorrado’s resignation from the Community Redevelopment Agency advisory board. “We will keep pressing on until the City Commission fires this white supremacist from a job that gives her direct power over the lives of people of color,” Mulligan said before the woman announced that she was stepping down.
The city also said it planned to review video of the December 5 meeting, CBS 12 reported.
SOURCE: Palm Beach Post, CBS 12
