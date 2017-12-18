Ex-Wife Of Late NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Arrested For His Murder

Hello Beautiful

The ex-wife of the late NBA player Lorenzen Wright was arrested and charged with his murder seven years after his death. Riverside County police reportedly arrested Sherra Wright on a fugitive from justice warrant on Friday night.

According to ESPN, Wright’s decomposed body was found, with multiple gunshot wounds, in a Suburban on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the athlete went missing. The case remained one of Memphis’ most high-profile unsolved cases.

Police recently found the murder weapon, near Walnut, Mississippi, which has been pivotal in the case.

A man by the name of Billy R. Turner was arrested on December 5 and charged with first-degree murder. Sherra Wright and Turner allegedly conspired to murder Lorenzen, a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s office reports.

Turner and Wright first attempted to murder Lorenzen Wright between April and July 2010 and acted with an unnamed co-conspirator.

Sherra reportedly received $1 million life from Lorenzen’s life insurance policy. Read the full report, here.

