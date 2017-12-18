DFW Rapper Tay-K Signs A Record Deal… From Jail [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to DJ Akademiks, DFW rapper Tay-K, who dropped one of the hottest songs in 2017, “The Race”, while on the run for murder, has reportedly signed a record deal with 88 Classic. The label is owned by J Grand, who is a record executive for the major label RCA Records, however, Tay-K’s deal not affiliated with the major label. No word yet when Tay-K will be getting out, if ever, based on the legal charges he’s facing. If he does come home though, the 17-year-old will have a lot to look forward to, seeing how everyone around the world knows the face, and knows the name.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: DJ Akademiks YouTube Channel

