97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

DFW Rapper Tay-K Signs A Record Deal… From Jail [VIDEO]

farlinave
58 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to DJ Akademiks, DFW rapper Tay-K, who dropped one of the hottest songs in 2017, “The Race”, while on the run for murder, has reportedly signed a record deal with 88 Classic. The label is owned by J Grand, who is a record executive for the major label RCA Records, however, Tay-K’s deal not affiliated with the major label. No word yet when Tay-K will be getting out, if ever, based on the legal charges he’s facing. If he does come home though, the 17-year-old will have a lot to look forward to, seeing how everyone around the world knows the face, and knows the name.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: DJ Akademiks YouTube Channel

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

6 photos Launch gallery

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

Continue reading DFW Rapper Tay-K Signs A Record Deal… From Jail [VIDEO]

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

record deal , tay k

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sophia The Robot Wishes Us All A ‘Spectacular…
 59 mins ago
12.19.17
Viral Parrot’s Apple Ringtone Chirp Will Have You…
 1 hour ago
12.19.17
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was…
 2 hours ago
12.19.17
Kim Burrell Takes a Tumble While Praising The…
 2 hours ago
12.19.17
Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s…
 2 hours ago
12.19.17
Only 13 Days Left Until 2018 And This…
 3 hours ago
12.19.17
Katt Williams Is Refocused With Faux Locs, A…
 18 hours ago
12.18.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 19 hours ago
12.18.17
Nigerian Painter’s Realistic Portraits Might Give You All…
 20 hours ago
12.18.17
Tis’ The Season For Another Holiday Viral Challenge
 22 hours ago
12.18.17
New ‘Trap Kwanzaa Carols’ Playlist Will Have You…
 22 hours ago
12.18.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 23 hours ago
12.18.17
We Can’t Stop Smiling At These North Pole-Ready…
 23 hours ago
12.18.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 24 hours ago
12.18.17
These Motivational Tweets Will Help You Make It…
 24 hours ago
12.18.17
Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Loses Power Leaves Thousands Stranded
 1 day ago
12.18.17
photos