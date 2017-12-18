The Wake Up: Nelly Suing Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape, Anita Hill Takes On Hollywood, ‘SNL’ Clowns Omarosa

The Wake Up: Nelly Suing Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape, Anita Hill Takes On Hollywood, 'SNL' Clowns Omarosa

The week is starting off with a bang.

Fighting Back

On October 7, 2017, Nelly was arrested after he was accused of raping a woman on his tour bus. Last week, all charges against him were dropped. Now, the rapper is suing his accuser. His lawyer Scott Rosenblum said in a statement, “Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation. He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer. As a result, Nelly is planning to proceed with litigation as the first step in restoring his reputation. A thorough investigation did show Nelly was a victim of deceitful allegation devoid of credibility. Credible evidence did show this accuser to be deceptive.” Being falsely accused of rape  is serious and can ruin someone’s life. If Nelly was falsely accused, we hope he gets the justice he deserves. We’ll keep you posted as more info surfaces.

Miss Hill Continues The Fight

Anita Hill made sexual harassment a nationwide discussion when she came forward to accuse Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his confirmation process for the U.S. Supreme Court Justice in 1991. Now, she is taking on Hollywood. On Friday, Anita Hill, 61, was named as the chair of the Hollywood Commission for Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm President, said in a statement, “The Commission will not seek just one solution, but a comprehensive strategy to address the complex and inter-related causes of the problems of parity and power.” Anita Hill is certainly the best person for the gig. If you think you’ve already seen changes to Hollywood, you haven’t seen nothing yet when the legendary Anita Hill gets to work.

Omarosa Gets Dragged

As we all know Omarosa was reportedly fired from The White House, even though she claims she “resigned.” Of course SNL had to drag her and  it was pretty damn hilarious. Let’s hope the reality show villain has a sense of humor. Watch below:

