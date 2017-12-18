It’s Beginning To Look Alot Like Monday

Global Grind

With Christmas looming, the year coming to an end and Mercury still in retrograde, it’s no wonder the weekend left so swiftly and Monday hit us like:

He needs 🥛 A post shared by ITSBIZKIT (@itsbizkit) on Dec 17, 2017 at 5:16am PST

But it’s ok. You are not alone:

Mondayist monday eever, I hate everyone x — Rachel Bechelli (@rachelbechellix) December 18, 2017

Weeks change, months change, years change but Monday blues are the same.😒 — Rupali Sao (@rupali_sao) December 18, 2017

If you’ve got a case of the Monday blues, hit the flip for a little Monday Motivation to get your week started.

