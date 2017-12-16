Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

What Would You Do? Homeless Man Finds $354K At A Paris Airport And Takes Off With It

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Hands with US - Dollars.

Source: Ulrich Baumgarten / Getty

Imagine going from being homeless to coming across more cash than you’ve seen in your life, in one day.

French police say a homeless man found a huge amount of cash last week at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport and was able to leave the complex with 300,000 euros (354,180 USD).

According to Airport police union official Jean-Yann William, video surveillance showed the man looking in the trash and leaning against a nearby door and that “to his surprise, the door is opening, he’s entering and finds out there’s huge amount of money” in the room of cash transport company Loomis.

An investigation has been opened but there is currently no trace of the thief. Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter and tell us what you would do if you found $354,000 laying around at the airport.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading What Would You Do? Homeless Man Finds $354K At A Paris Airport And Takes Off With It

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Rock Could Run For President And Save…
 10 hours ago
12.16.17
Trill Cosby: If The Cosby Show Was Made…
 13 hours ago
12.16.17
What Would You Do? Homeless Man Finds $354K…
 14 hours ago
12.16.17
Here’s What A Goofy, Funny, Star Studded Christmas…
 15 hours ago
12.16.17
When Santa Claus Is Really Idris Elba
 1 day ago
12.15.17
Whoever Said White Girls Can’t Dance Hasn’t Met…
 1 day ago
12.15.17
AOL’s Instant Messenger Is Disappearing At Midnight
 1 day ago
12.15.17
Plot Twist: This Video Proves Why Minding Your…
 2 days ago
12.15.17
LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions…
 3 days ago
12.14.17
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 3 days ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 3 days ago
12.14.17
photos