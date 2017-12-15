News & Gossip
Would You Buy This Device That Makes Men Taller?

This new item could definitely cause a stir.

Global Grind Staff
Afro-Caribbean guy in London with bottle of water

Source: Drazen_ / Getty

So apparently, a company is selling insoles that can add a few inches of height to a guy.

They’re called altitude insoles and they can add up to 2 inches. They can fit into any shoe and you can customize how many inches you want to put on. Check them out below.

Now that tall, dark and handsome guy you’ve been checking out might have more to his story. Swipe through to check out reviews for this new device.

tall

