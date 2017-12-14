The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions Than Ms. Cleo

Global Grind

For nearly 30 years, The Simpsons has been credited for it’s ability to predict things that happen in real life, sometimes years before they even happen.

Recently, news broke that Disney would purchase and acquire all the rights to FOX — and ironically, the Simpsons (which airs on FOX) predicted the unprecedented purchase nearly 20 years ago.

With the possibility of 20th Century Fox being sold to Disney, let me be one of the first to point out the Simpsons predicted it: pic.twitter.com/U1uN5VjiEp — A Very Ryan W. Meady Christmas (@rwmead) November 6, 2017

Hit the flip for more times The Simpsons eerily predicted the future

