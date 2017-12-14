Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty Lipstick SZA Rocks

Global Grind

This week, Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty line announced a new lipstick collection comprised of 14 shades called Mattemoiselle.

They released a photo for one of the shades, Midnight Wasabi, and the model rocking the lipstick was none other than SZA.

Many folks were in love with SZA’s glossed up look and the unconventional lipstick. However, other’s weren’t too convinced. Swipe through to read people’s reactions.

