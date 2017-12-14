Entertainment News
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty Lipstick SZA Rocks

Is this a watershed moment or a niche trend?

Vevo Halloween 2017

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

This week, Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty line announced a new lipstick collection comprised of 14 shades called Mattemoiselle.

They released a photo for one of the shades, Midnight Wasabi, and the model rocking the lipstick was none other than SZA.

Shade: #MIDNIGHTWASABI. | Hold your wigs! #MATTEMOISELLE comin’ 12/26.

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

 

Many folks were in love with SZA’s glossed up look and the unconventional lipstick. However, other’s weren’t too convinced. Swipe through to read people’s reactions.

photos