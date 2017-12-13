Lil B’s Cooking Show Is What The Food Network Is Missing

Global Grind

Move over Paula Deen! There’s a new chef in town and he’s less racist!

Lil’ B has his very own cooking show and we didn’t realize how much we needed this until just now. Food Makes Me Happy is the Bay Area rappers new cooking show on AwesomenessTV. In the series, Lil B will partner with various chefs to get his culinary skills up.

Check out the first episode as Lil B tries his hand at a mango pistachio tart.

