Is Kodak In The Holiday Spirit Or Wants War

Dieuson Octave better known as Kodak Black recently scratched a a unhealed womb

on Instagram recently. With the post titled “Rap in the 90’ vs. rap now” with a picture of him and Jay-z

above their own lyrics. The post included the hook from Jays 1998 “Money, Cash, Hoes” song featuring DMX

and compared it to the hook on Kodak’s 2016 “I Can” track. Did KodaK choose the best two songs possible to

compare and contrast? maybe not. The best thing to conclude this recent act of energy as

more ofa “Holiday Ha Ha”

Is Kodak In The Holiday Spirit Or Wants War

