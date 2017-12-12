Music
LeBron James Finally Has His Own Apple Music Playlist

Everyone's favorite A&R is getting serious about his craft

Global Grind
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

LeBron James‘ Snapchat and Instagram stories have been huge hubs for premiering music recently. He’s always been seen walking around with his headphones on or blasting something different for each of his gym workouts, but many just started to realize how serious James really is about his music. Whether he’s in the gym singing along to some Kendrick Lamar, Drake, or Young Dolph, a lot of people are starting to accept the fact that a co-sign from LeBron seals the deal for the trajectory of an artist’s music.

It’s about time that a music streaming platform took advantage of the trust James has built with his fans for his taste in music, and Apple Music got right to it by giving the man his own playlist. The star of the Cleveland Cavs has created his first exclusive Apple Music playlist, a hip-hop-heavy joint titled LeBron’s Unbreakable Playlist. Even though James is probably most-known in the NBA for his taste in music, he’s not the only one representing for a team with his own playlist. NBA fans with Nike jerseys can unlock exclusive playlists for all 30 pro teams via the NikeConnect app.

LeBron’s playlist features heart-pumping tracks from Migos, Big K.R.I.T., and Biggie. Take a look at all of the 4-time MVP’s song selections below:

Big Sean & Metro Boomin – “Go Legend” (feat. Travis Scott)

Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drop”

Big K.R.I.T – “Big Bank” (feat. T.I.)

Chris Brown – “High End” (feat. Future & Young Thug)

Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B – “MotorSport”

Gold Link – “Crew” (Remix) [feat. Gucci Mane, Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy]

SZA – “Love Galore” (feat. Travis Scott)

Drake – “No Long Talk” (feat Giggs)

Meek Mill – “Glow Up”

2 Chainz – “Big Amount” (feat. Drake)

Quality Control & Migos – “Too Hotty”

Big K.R.I.T – “Confetto”

Drake – “Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2” (feat. JAY Z)

The Notorious B.I.G. – “Unbelievable”

Big Sean & Metro Boomin – “Pull Up N Wreck” (feat. 21 Savage)

Fabolous & Jadakiss – “Soul Food”

photos