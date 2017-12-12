Twitter Is Debating The Proper Way To Cut Your Toast—Chime In

Global Grind

Which way would you prefer our staff to do you toast at the end of a night?! pic.twitter.com/QKLUb5uX5x — 🎅🏼hallamnation 🎅🏼 (@hallamnation) December 9, 2017

Twitter brought up a very good question over the weekend—what’s the best way to cut your toast? It led to a hilarious discussion about toast etiquette and we can’t stop laughing. Tweet us your thoughts on the most effective way to cut your toast—from the comments below, it’s pretty safe to say #3 should not be your answer. But we won’t judge you if it is.

Never in my life seen toast cut like 3, outrageous https://t.co/IEyPjSF8dK — Tom Raketic (@TommyRaketic) December 12, 2017

If you cut your toast long ways throw your whole life in the bin you creature https://t.co/HbaBkvtxrD — Jack Skellington (@J4CKMULL) December 11, 2017

Looking at the number 3 like…😬 pic.twitter.com/hnQMDBOWb6 — Carly Marsh (@HopsonMarsh) December 11, 2017

If you cut your toast like Number 3 then please never eat toast again.#NoToToastNumber3 https://t.co/tnarLcy7k1 — Paul Cruikshank (@PAShanky) December 11, 2017

I mean – imagine you met the love of your life and then you found out that they cut their toast like #ToastNumber3!

You'd have to really examine your conscience with that one! #NoToToastNumber3 — Paul Cruikshank (@PAShanky) December 11, 2017

#1 or nothing — Bryce (@OGCOZYB) December 11, 2017

This guy says he was raised on #3… woah.

Raised on 3, discovered 1 in my youth and have dabbled with 2 but really don’t want to make it a habit https://t.co/ROI9MdrDcl — Lieutenant Eric (@Lieutenant_Eric) December 11, 2017

It’s also a shape thing…

Idk why but when i was younger the triangle always tasted better than the rectangle https://t.co/0uoezp7B0f — . (@jnttabi) December 11, 2017

I still think if you cut your toast in triangles you get more toast 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/IiLYpm6wpV — Fee (@_aoifegriffin) December 11, 2017

Triangles over everybody.

