Fake News: Celebrities Get Caught In Lies Just Like Us

Everyone on the Internet is up in arms about the Keaton Jones bullying controversy — but this isn’t the first time a viral story has turned out to be nothing short of fake news.

THIS IS A SCAM. His mom is a racist confederate using this to make money!https://t.co/FbNsSnZXmO — Jeff Ward (@jefferey31) December 11, 2017

MMA fighter Joe Shilling says he contacted Keaton Jones' mom to have them come to Los Angeles for a Bellator event to meet fighters and "be his friend," and she responded by saying she "just wants money." pic.twitter.com/oWZIhBvbAH — All Black Media (@Allblackmedia) December 11, 2017

Joanne The Scammer made the art of “finessing people out of their money” trendy for a whole new generation. But it’s always interesting when celebrities get caught scamming. Hit the flip to see some of the most fraudulent moments in Internet history.

