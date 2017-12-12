New York City Council Overdue For Its First Black Speaker

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

New York City Council Overdue For Its First Black Speaker

This is a shameful hypocrisy for a city that prides itself on diversity.

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Minority voices in New York are demanding long overdue change in leadership of the City Council, which has always had a White speaker. This lack of diversity is a shameful hypocrisy for a city that prides itself as a melting pot of races and ethnicities. There’s an opportunity to correct this situation, as several Black candidates compete in a field of eight for the second most powerful elected post in city government.

RELATED: ‘Shut Up And Sit Down’: Race Discussion Ends With Black Councilwomen Scolded By White Councilman

“New York advertises one thing. When you buy the product, you’re buying a rainbow. And when you get home you find out you have a white, vanilla ice cream cone and there is no rainbow inside, the Rev. Al Sharpton told The New York Times.

This year has seen several significant firsts for African-American candidates in municipal races. A couple of the highlights include LaToya Cantrell becoming the first woman elected mayor of New Orleans. The City councilwoman competed against Desiree Charbonnet, a former judge who is also African American. In Minnesota, Melvin Carter finished ahead of a large field of competitors to become St. Paul’s first Black mayor. And Keisha Bottoms continued a decades-long trend of Black Atlanta mayor in a city where gentrification has sharply reduced the African-American population.

In New York two White candidates appear to have the lead for City Council speaker, according to The Times. But some member of the Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus have discussed unifying to call for the election of a candidate of color for the coveted post. The election will be held in January and victory requires winning a majority of votes from the Council’s 51 members. Behind the scenes, it’s a complicated process that also involves influence from party bosses in the five boroughs, union leaders and other elected officials outside the Council. Despite those outside voices, the councilmember must opt for diversity.

SOURCE:  The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

London Breed Becomes San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor After Ed Lee Dies

The Mother Of Bullied Kid Who Went Viral Is Exposed As A Racist

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

new york

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Fans Get Hype Over Jeezy, Kendrick Lamar &…
 2 hours ago
12.12.17
Have You Seen Drew From ‘Everybody Hates Chris’…
 3 hours ago
12.12.17
Fake News: Celebrities Get Caught In Lies Just…
 3 hours ago
12.12.17
How Come Those Plastic Cake Containers Make It…
 4 hours ago
12.12.17
Jada Pinkett Smith Rips Into The Golden Globes…
 5 hours ago
12.12.17
Twitter Is Debating The Proper Way To Cut…
 8 hours ago
12.12.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Makes A Trip To Doctor…
 10 hours ago
12.12.17
Daisy Ridley Admit She’s A Huge Beyonce Fan…
 1 day ago
12.11.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B and Offset’s track: “Um Yea”
 2 days ago
12.10.17
SZA
SZA on Saturday Night Live
 2 days ago
12.10.17
LOL! Watch These Subway Performers Hilariously Battle It…
 2 days ago
12.10.17
This Husband’s Smooth Wedding Choreography Has All The…
 2 days ago
12.10.17
This Young Child Star’s Performance Has People Calling…
 2 days ago
12.10.17
Terrence Howard’s Response To His “Mayne” Memes Dominating…
 2 days ago
12.10.17
In Side Eye News: This Youtube Star Made…
 3 days ago
12.09.17
Terrence Howard Memes Are Taking Over The Internet,…
 3 days ago
12.09.17
photos