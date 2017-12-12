97.9 The Beat TV News
Weird News: Thieves Steal Chase Bank ATM In Dallas On Forklift [VIDEO]

farlinave
According to CBS 11 News, thieves stole an ATM machine from a Chase Bank in Dallas. And get this–they hauled it off down the street on a forklift. Hasn’t been confirmed yet if the crooks got away with money. Not sure why, but people start doing extremely crazy stuff during the holidays.

-Farlin Ave

Continue reading Weird News: Thieves Steal Chase Bank ATM In Dallas On Forklift [VIDEO]

photos