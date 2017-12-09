Terrence Howard Memes Are Taking Over The Internet, Mayne

Global Grind

For reasons no one can quite explain, the Internet has been fascinated with casting Terence Howard for fictional roles in movies. Needless to say, it’s been the most hilarious thing ever.

Everyone has been creating memes using Howard’s trademark “mayne” and awesome Photoshop skills. The results have been priceless.

“I’ll never turn to the dark side mane.” pic.twitter.com/zhWQtBK3cy — Mans Not Hot Ent (@Just_JayyTee) December 7, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But wait, they get better! Hit the flip for more hilarious mayne memes.

