In Side Eye News: This Youtube Star Made A Song Just To Score A Date With O.J. Simpson

Who would have thought that chicks were checking for Orenthal James Simpson in 2017?

Well Youtube star Trisha Paytas sure wants some of the juice, according to her latest music video entitled, “Dear Mr. O.J.” If you thought you’ve seen it all in 2017, you haven’t seen anything yet.

 

Paytas is known for her outlandish videos and wacky humor. Hit the flip to see the Youtube star’s parody of Vogue’s “73 Questions.”

