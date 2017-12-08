We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black Woman To Marry Into Royalty

Global Grind

Most of us feel really good about the idea of there being a Black Princess in the royal family — but some are treating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s engagement as if it considered a symbol of hope for Black Women.

For many black women, Meghan Markle's engagement offers 'hope' https://t.co/eBI4OHshN4 pic.twitter.com/HQEBhFkqJt — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 6, 2017

I’m crying at the idea that this woman marrying a white man is considered as a symbol of hope for black women.. LMAO. Black women are the hope. Delete this 😭 https://t.co/b9kYzZDa08 — Kayla ✨ (@KaylaRenae_) December 7, 2017

But Meghan isn’t the first Black woman to marry into royalty, and certainly won’t be the last. Hit the flip too see more Black Girl Royal Magic.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: