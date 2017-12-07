Entertainment News
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce To Big Shaq's Viral Song

Spotify Presents: 'Who We Be Live'

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

U.K. Comedian Michael Dapaah, known by his rap moniker Big Shaq or Roadman Shaq, was catapulted into insta-stardom when a video of him freestyling for BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Fire In The Booth went viral. It was then that the phrase “mans not hot” became increasingly popular.

 

The freestyle did wonders for Dapaah, who has since been invited to perform as Big Shaq in concert, attend award shows, snag several interviews and even release an official video for “Mans Not Hot.” Check out one of Shaq’s tiniest fans getting busy to Shaq’s hit single.

“You dun know” was the icing on the cake.

Continue reading Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce To Big Shaq's Viral Song

