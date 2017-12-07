Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce To Big Shaq’s Viral Song

Global Grind

U.K. Comedian Michael Dapaah, known by his rap moniker Big Shaq or Roadman Shaq, was catapulted into insta-stardom when a video of him freestyling for BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Fire In The Booth went viral. It was then that the phrase “mans not hot” became increasingly popular.

The freestyle did wonders for Dapaah, who has since been invited to perform as Big Shaq in concert, attend award shows, snag several interviews and even release an official video for “Mans Not Hot.” Check out one of Shaq’s tiniest fans getting busy to Shaq’s hit single.

If this doesn't make your day I don't know what will lol pic.twitter.com/SiEdyWgPci — TREND KING!!! (@Itz_Konani) December 7, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“You dun know” was the icing on the cake.

