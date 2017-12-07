Entertainment News
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes 'It Be Your Own' Fault That Things Happen To You

Global Grind
Annoyed Black Female portrait

Source: DRB Images, LLC. / Getty

Most times it isn’t that the Universe has conspiring against you. Sometimes it’s you blocking your own blessings, sis — or those people, places and things you hold so near and dear that you feel like they’re apart of you.

Folks on Twitter have taken the “It be your own” trend to the next level. Some of the tweets are hilarious:

While others feel like a personal attack on your personhood.

Hit the flip for more funny and hella relatable tweets that prove sometimes it be your own fault.

photos