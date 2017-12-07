Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming For His First Class Ticket

She tried it.

Global Grind
10 reads
Leave a comment
Black man gesturing in gallery

Source: Strauss/Curtis / Getty

Emmit Eclass Walker was minding his business, waiting to board the first class section for a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport.

Then, a White woman interrupted his flow, thinking this Black man couldn’t possibly be  boarding a first class flight. We’ll let Emmit continue the story. Check it out below.

Emmit’s post has since garnered over 600,000 likes and 200,000 shares on Facebook.

Don’t be racist.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming For His First Class Ticket

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 3 hours ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 3 hours ago
12.07.17
Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
This Baby Girl Has The Mouth Of A…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Tiffany Haddish Tells Ellen About Chilling With Barbra…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
People Are Making Their Bitmojis Dance To Classic…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Challenge Accepted: This Cheerleader Has Everyone Attempting To…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Model Monday Featuring : SuYung (@TheRealSuYung)
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
photos