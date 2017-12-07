Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming For His First Class Ticket

10 reads Leave a comment
Emmit Eclass Walker was minding his business, waiting to board the first class section for a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport.
Then, a White woman interrupted his flow, thinking this Black man couldn’t possibly be boarding a first class flight. We’ll let Emmit continue the story. Check it out below.
Emmit’s post has since garnered over 600,000 likes and 200,000 shares on Facebook.
Don’t be racist.
