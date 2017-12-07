Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming For His First Class Ticket

Global Grind

Emmit Eclass Walker was minding his business, waiting to board the first class section for a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport.

Then, a White woman interrupted his flow, thinking this Black man couldn’t possibly be boarding a first class flight. We’ll let Emmit continue the story. Check it out below.

Emmit’s post has since garnered over 600,000 likes and 200,000 shares on Facebook.

Don’t be racist.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: