Kanye West Launches Yeezy Season 6 With Wife Kim As Only Model

The new collection includes tracksuits, trainers and high-heeled boots.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The latest Yeezy Season dropped Wednesday (December 5) without much hype or hoopla.

In the clever paparazzi-assisted new product shots, Kim Kardashian is the only model showing off her husband’s new looks.

You can browse and buy the new supply of tracksuits, trainers and high-heeled boots here.

 

 

