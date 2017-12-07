Kanye West Launches Yeezy Season 6 With Wife Kim As Only Model

Global Grind

The latest Yeezy Season dropped Wednesday (December 5) without much hype or hoopla.

In the clever paparazzi-assisted new product shots, Kim Kardashian is the only model showing off her husband’s new looks.

You can browse and buy the new supply of tracksuits, trainers and high-heeled boots here.

Why have a fashion show when @KimKardashian West can just wear 9 #Yeezy Season 6 outfits in one day? #YeezySeason pic.twitter.com/4LGW8tUpRX — KANYE SQUAD (@KanyeSquad) December 4, 2017

