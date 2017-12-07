Christmas Morning Music But Santa Didn’t Bring it

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Word on the streets & tweets is that Christmas morning, the real

Weezy-F-Baby fans will receive a vibe free day courtesy of the

“Dedication 6” compilation project. Lil Wayne broke the word via

twitter early Wednesday afternoon, with a consistent sketch red,black color theme such as the prior Dedications:

“It’s time! Sign up for updates and music before drop date! To My fans, I do this

for y’all! #D6 MERRY CHRISTMAS ”

The Dedication series of mixtapes have been revolving in the hip hop culture

since 2005. Today is ironically the 12th anniversary of the “Carter II”

Hopefully this #D6 can hold off until the “Carter V” lands.

