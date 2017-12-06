Music
Music Premiere: Ayun Bassa Reps Liberian Roots On New Track “Namesake”

The track drops in tandem with exclusive merch, which honors the MCs West African roots.

Global Grind
WALS x HOMENJ

Source: Taylor Galloway / courtesy of WESTAlifestyle


Ayun Bassa honors his Liberian roots and NY/NJ upbringing on “Namesake,” a melodic tune with a firm warning to foes and critics:

Don’t ever try to put his diverse style in a box – Just appreciate the art and keep it moving.

Produced by Hexproof, the new track is accompanied by exclusive merch from lifestyle brands West A Lifestyle and HOME.

Check out the limited edition “Namesake Flag” tees here and stream the new track and product shots below.

Continue reading Music Premiere: Ayun Bassa Reps Liberian Roots On New Track "Namesake"

