Music Premiere: Ayun Bassa Reps Liberian Roots On New Track “Namesake”

Global Grind

Ayun Bassa honors his Liberian roots and NY/NJ upbringing on “Namesake,” a melodic tune with a firm warning to foes and critics:

Don’t ever try to put his diverse style in a box – Just appreciate the art and keep it moving.

Produced by Hexproof, the new track is accompanied by exclusive merch from lifestyle brands West A Lifestyle and HOME.

Check out the limited edition “Namesake Flag” tees here and stream the new track and product shots below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: