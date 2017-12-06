News & Gossip
Beyoncé Presented Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award In Powerful Intro

An outspoken super star honors an influential athlete.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

On Tuesday, Colin Kaepernick received the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year Awards ceremony.

The person who presented him with the award was the one and only Beyoncé. She gave a short speech before her presentation honoring Kaepernick, who sacrificed his career to protest police brutality and racial injustice. “Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion, only hope to change the world for the better,” she said. “To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color…We’re still waiting for the world to catch up.”

Colin then gave an inspirational speech which can be watched in  full when the awards ceremony airs on December 8 and 9 on NBCSN, and on Univision Deportes Network. Until then, you can watch clips below.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

