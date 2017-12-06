Jeezy Feeling Breezy

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The Soul Survivor government name Jay Wayne Jenkins, Better known

as “JEEZY” is back like never before. Get ready for a hot back to back 13 track piece of art

full of that culture chaos in the eyes of true vet in the game. Jeezy has chosen the album name to be

called “Pressure”. On a side note “pressure” is a noun meaning the use of persuasion, influence,

or intimidation to make someone do something.

I’m pretty sure through out the album you’ll get the picture of whats being purposely painted.

Track 1 is called “Spyder” back door to that #2 is entitled “Cold Summer” featuring Detroit newest heavy hitter Tee Grizzley.

The Snow man was feeling possibly “Pressured” to Bring back the breeze, sense his last album.

But when you link up & finish songs with Puff Daddy, YG, Rick Ross,& KodaK Black, 2 Chainz,

& more you are destined for greatness. Did we forget to mention “J.Cole & Kendrick Lamar will be on

the second to last track called “American Dream”. Lets just say December 15 the streets will have frost bite coast to coast.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: