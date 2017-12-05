Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used 21 Savage Lyrics To Finish His Homework

Global Grind

No matter how many times a video surfaces on the internet of a child singing or rapping along to some hip hop music, it’s always just as cute as the last time. A lot of people are doing their part in raising kids to know just as much about rap music as their parents, and whenever we see evidence of that it’s always a source of pride for a lot of people. The next generation of hip hop historians are making themselves known very early, and it’s hard not to be amazed at just how perceptive our babies are nowadays.

The Editor-In-Chief of VIBE Magazine, Datwon Thomas, posted a perfect example of just how aware of the hip hop game the next generation is on his Instagram page. The photo is of one of his brother’s friend’s son’s homework, and the assignment was for the kids in class to form sentences with certain words to put them into context. When the homework called for using “account” in a sentence, this little one turned to 21 Savage.

The caption reads: “My brother’s friend son just used the word “account” the only way it should be used for 3rd Grade sentence writing homework …#21 #BankAccount#ThisKidIsGonnaGet100OnThis #BlessHisHipHopHeart #TeachTheKids…”

For the sentence using the word account, this 3rd grader used lyrics from 21 Savage’s latest single, “Bank Account.” It’s absolutely hilarious to think about an 8-year-old handing this paper to their teacher knowing the first answer is lyrics to a popular trap record. With that being said, it’s a great argument for people who want to prove to the non-believers that hip hop is most certainly a good tool in teaching our children reading and writing. I’d bet money on this very astute 3rd grader having 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 M’s in his bank account very soon.

