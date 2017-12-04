Music
Home > Music

Cardi B Reads Youtube Comments On “Bodak Yellow” And Goes In On Her Haters

She doesn't hold anything back when it comes to internet trolls

Global Grind
11 reads
Leave a comment
99 Jamz Uncensored Presents Cardi B

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

While we all wait for Cardi B‘s next single to follow-up the jam of the summer “Bodak Yellow,” we’ve got some other content to patch up the Belcalis-shaped hole in our hearts. For the latest episode OF Noisey’s new series, “The People Vs,”  Cardi reads and responds to some negative and positive “Bodak Yellow” YouTube comments. As you can probably guess, the Bronx rapper isn’t very forgiving to the commenters leaving negativity under her video–and she’s very explicit with her wishes for the trolls and their lives.

The music video for “Bodak Yellow” has a whopping 350 Million views on Youtube, and 218,105 comments on top of that–so there was a lot of hate and love for Cardi to choose from. In the comments that she reads, there’s a couple people who confuse the songstress by comparing her looks to Dora The Explora, as well as some rare positive Youtube commenters showing love for the hit sensation of a song.

When met with some haters in the comment section, Cardi always has a crazy response on deck. She tells two different trolls some interesting come-backs like, “well, hopefully you learn to love your a*****e,” and  “how ’bout you drink a bottle of Clorox and die? Or how ’bout you f**k your mother while your stepfather watch?” Some verrrrrry Cardi B responses.

The moral of the story here: don’t comment hateration under Youtube videos, because you’ll have stars like Cardi B wishing terrible karma on you.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B Reads Youtube Comments On “Bodak Yellow” And Goes In On Her Haters

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Model Monday Featuring : SuYung (@TheRealSuYung)
 14 hours ago
12.04.17
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 16 hours ago
12.04.17
You Won’t Believe What This Drunk Waffle House…
 16 hours ago
12.04.17
Oprah Sells A Large Portion Of Her OWN…
 17 hours ago
12.04.17
This Woman Tried To Argue That Jay Z…
 18 hours ago
12.04.17
Today Marks 10 Years Since The Late Great…
 18 hours ago
12.04.17
90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I…
 18 hours ago
12.04.17
GQ October Cover Party With Chris Paul Sponsored By Hennessy
War and Leisure’s: “Now” by Miguel
 1 day ago
12.03.17
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel
What’s in Store for Cardi B?
 1 day ago
12.03.17
Ed Sheeran Speaks On Beyoncé’s Super-Secretive Communication Style:…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
DJ Khaled’s Star Studded Birthday Party That Took…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
The Diddy Gene: Watch Justin And Christian Combs…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
Soul Sunday: These Uplifting Tweets Will Help Get…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
Like Beyoncé, Like Trina: All The Times Trina…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
5 Videos To Let You Know Christmas Is…
 3 days ago
12.02.17
Netflix News: Stream ‘8 Mile’ Now And Get…
 3 days ago
12.02.17
photos