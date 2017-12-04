Twitter Helped A Young Bonnet Entrepreneur Sell Out For The Holidays

Global Grind

Ball State University student @AlyseahSimone started a business for ladies who need extra-large silk and satin bonnets to protect their natural crowns.

On Saturday (November 2), Alyseah made a modest request for her timeline’s support in spreading the word about her Bonniedu’s line.

I have a business called Bonniedus! I make extra large silk/satin bonnets help protect natural hair, and provide enough room to not squish your protective styles!! I’ve been working on expanding my brand here lately and would love to receive more support! 💕 pic.twitter.com/IKa1hZXZnr — AlyseahSimone (@AlyseahSimone) December 2, 2017

By Monday morning, she had hundreds of orders and almost 70,000 shares.

Thank you all so much for the ongoing support! Ive recieved over 100 orders today, 60 that are already confirmed! If I havnt gotten to you yet I will be contactinf you within the next couple of days!💕 Im so grateful for all of your RTs and support!! — AlyseahSimone (@AlyseahSimone) December 3, 2017

It got so crazy that she had to stop accepting orders until further notice.

I have been receiving hundreds of orders in the last day and unfortunately will not be able to accept any more orders until further notice! Those who I have already contacted and submitted their money are to expect their order before Xmas! — AlyseahSimone (@AlyseahSimone) December 4, 2017

If you’d like to order (or invest) in the future, click the CEO’s social media above.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: