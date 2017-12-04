Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

Twitter Helped A Young Bonnet Entrepreneur Sell Out For The Holidays

If you want to order one of Bonniedu's extra-large silk/satin bonnets, you'll have to wait until the next re-up.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Black Baby Wearing Yellow Bonnet

Source: Constance Bannister Corp / Getty

Ball State University student @AlyseahSimone started a business for ladies who need extra-large silk and satin bonnets to protect their natural crowns.

On Saturday (November 2), Alyseah made a modest request for her timeline’s support in spreading the word about her Bonniedu’s line.

By Monday morning, she had hundreds of orders and almost 70,000 shares.

It got so crazy that she had to stop accepting orders until further notice.

If you’d like to order (or invest) in the future, click the CEO’s social media above.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Twitter Helped A Young Bonnet Entrepreneur Sell Out For The Holidays

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 2 hours ago
12.04.17
You Won’t Believe What This Drunk Waffle House…
 2 hours ago
12.04.17
Oprah Sells A Large Portion Of Her OWN…
 3 hours ago
12.04.17
This Woman Tried To Argue That Jay Z…
 4 hours ago
12.04.17
Today Marks 10 Years Since The Late Great…
 5 hours ago
12.04.17
90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I…
 5 hours ago
12.04.17
GQ October Cover Party With Chris Paul Sponsored By Hennessy
War and Leisure’s: “Now” by Miguel
 20 hours ago
12.03.17
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel
What’s in Store for Cardi B?
 20 hours ago
12.03.17
Ed Sheeran Speaks On Beyoncé’s Super-Secretive Communication Style:…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
DJ Khaled’s Star Studded Birthday Party That Took…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
The Diddy Gene: Watch Justin And Christian Combs…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
Soul Sunday: These Uplifting Tweets Will Help Get…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
Like Beyoncé, Like Trina: All The Times Trina…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
5 Videos To Let You Know Christmas Is…
 2 days ago
12.02.17
Netflix News: Stream ‘8 Mile’ Now And Get…
 2 days ago
12.02.17
Student Teaches Professor How To Tie Durag In…
 2 days ago
12.02.17
photos