Like Beyoncé, Like Trina: All The Times Trina Proved To Be A Beyoncé Stan

Trina turns 39 years old today and it’s hard to believe that the baddest chick is pushing the big 4-0.

The Queen of Miami has been in the game for nearly 20 years, so you would think she’d be desensitized to seeing and being friends with celebs. But apparently no one can escape the power of the Bey-hive.

Trina said if you talk negatively about Beyoncé you’re a waste of a social security number 🤣 — King B 🌸🏚 (@KuntKenDoll) October 11, 2017

Hit the flip to see all the times the hip hop queen talked about her love for queen Bey.

