The Big Baller ZO2’s Have Landed: Customers Post Their New Kicks

Lonzo Ball's signature ZO2's finally shipped this week; Shannon Sharpe and others couldn't resist sharing their new BBB's with the TL.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


After months of waiting, customers who dropped $495 on Lonzo Ball‘s signature ZO2 sneakers finally got their Big Baller kicks in the main this week.

Naturally, they couldn’t help flexing their new purchase for the timeline.

Check Shannon Sharpe, Tariq Nasheed and Nick DePaul share their first looks at the most hyped basketball shoe on page two.

