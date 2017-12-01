Flashback Friday: Remember When Olivia Had Us All Singing About December?

Global Grind

It was the Spring of 2011 and Olivia was a star on Love & Hip Hop, getting ready to embark on the next half of her career.

After years of waiting for music for G-Unit’s former first lady, Liv finally dropped her infectious balad, December, that same year. Although we haven’t heard much music from her since, we’re grateful that she blessed us with this annual anthem.

I still slap that Olivia song December from #LHHNY like five years ago. — Not My Mama Biscuits (@hella_foine) December 1, 2017

december by olivia is an underrated song — lo🐘 (@everythinglorin) November 13, 2017

So, in honor of December 1st, here’s a good ol’ Friday flashback:

