Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael Jackson Made ‘Thriller’ Today

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Michael Jackson

Source: Frank Edwards / Getty


On this day in 1982, Michael Jackson released his sixth studio album, Thriller, which became the best selling album of all time and changed the game of music in numerous ways.

Things were different in 1982 when Michael was declaring that the kid is not his son and moonwalked through graveyards. But imagine if the star made Thriller today in 2017?

Hit the flip to see what it would have looked like.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael Jackson Made ‘Thriller’ Today

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 1 hour ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
This Father Teaching His Little Girl Her ABC’s…
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His…
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Legs Closed, Pocketbooks Open:’ Hear Deb Antney’s Advice…
 21 hours ago
11.29.17
10 Times Rihanna Slayed The Fashion Game
 21 hours ago
11.29.17
LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This…
 22 hours ago
11.29.17
Ouch: Dave East Ethers Fan Who Called Him…
 23 hours ago
11.29.17
Twitter Pitch: Would You Tune In To See…
 23 hours ago
11.29.17
This Dog Will Destroy You In A Game…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Issa End Of The Year: Folks Took To…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
No Fear: Guy Does Backflip Off Roof, Over…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
photos