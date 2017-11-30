Jimmy Henchman Found Guilty Of Hiring Hitman To Off 50 Cent’s Friend

Global Grind Staff

James “​Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond was found guilty of four counts of murder-for-hire this week; Each count carries a life sentence.

Rosemond was already serving two life sentences for separate drug and gun convictions. Still, he and his lawyers were fighting to prove that he didn’t order a hit on Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher in 2009.

Rosemond claims that he hired men to scare Fletcher by shooting in his direction. Rosemond wanted payback after his 14-year-old son was roughed up by G-Unit affiliates in connection to 50 Cent’s long-running feud with Rosemond’s former client, The Game.

The New York Post has more details on the trial and verdict.

