News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jimmy Henchman Found Guilty Of Hiring Hitman To Off 50 Cent’s Friend

The former manager to The Game, Akon and Mike Tyson was already serving two life sentences for other crimes.

Global Grind Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Power

Source: Starz / Starz/Power

James “​Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond was found guilty of four counts of murder-for-hire this week; Each count carries a life sentence.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Rosemond was already serving two life sentences for separate drug and gun convictions. Still, he and his lawyers were fighting to prove that  he didn’t order a hit on Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher in 2009.

Rosemond claims that he hired men to scare Fletcher by shooting in his direction. Rosemond wanted payback after his 14-year-old son was roughed up by G-Unit affiliates in connection to 50 Cent’s long-running feud with Rosemond’s former client, The Game.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The New York Post has more details on the trial and verdict.

50 cent , Jimmy Henchman , TM

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jimmy Henchman Found Guilty Of Hiring Hitman To Off 50 Cent’s Friend

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 9 hours ago
11.30.17
What To Expect From This Weekend’s ‘Supermoon’
 10 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 11 hours ago
11.30.17
This Father Teaching His Little Girl Her ABC’s…
 11 hours ago
11.30.17
The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His…
 11 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Legs Closed, Pocketbooks Open:’ Hear Deb Antney’s Advice…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
10 Times Rihanna Slayed The Fashion Game
 1 day ago
11.29.17
LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Ouch: Dave East Ethers Fan Who Called Him…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Twitter Pitch: Would You Tune In To See…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
This Dog Will Destroy You In A Game…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
photos