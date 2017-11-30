The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His Extra Credit Video Lands The Gig Of A Lifetime

Global Grind

These days, going viral is the best recommendation you can have for certain jobs.

Morehouse College sophomore, Julien Turner, whose extra credit assignment (XY Cell Life) did numbers on the Internet, is now reaping the benefits of his viral success. According to reports, Turner and his younger brother have just landed a deal with “Sesame Street”.

Thankful to announce that my brother and I have become two of the youngest filmmakers to ever be commissioned to produce a Sesame Street film. It will be featured in the 2018-2019 season. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cL5gvbMjzR — Julien Turner (@JuicyJu11) November 24, 2017

Congrats to Julien and Justin. And to think that it all started from one little extra credit assignment that went viral. Hit the flip to refresh your memory.

