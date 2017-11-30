Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His Extra Credit Video Lands The Gig Of A Lifetime

Global Grind
17 reads
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty


These days, going viral is the best recommendation you can have for certain  jobs.

Morehouse College sophomore, Julien Turner, whose extra credit assignment (XY Cell Life) did numbers on the Internet, is now reaping the benefits of his viral success. According to reports, Turner and his younger brother have just landed a deal with “Sesame Street”.

 

 

Congrats to Julien and Justin. And to think that it all started from one little extra credit assignment that went viral. Hit the flip to refresh your memory.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His Extra Credit Video Lands The Gig Of A Lifetime

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 1 hour ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
This Father Teaching His Little Girl Her ABC’s…
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His…
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Legs Closed, Pocketbooks Open:’ Hear Deb Antney’s Advice…
 21 hours ago
11.29.17
10 Times Rihanna Slayed The Fashion Game
 21 hours ago
11.29.17
LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This…
 22 hours ago
11.29.17
Ouch: Dave East Ethers Fan Who Called Him…
 23 hours ago
11.29.17
Twitter Pitch: Would You Tune In To See…
 23 hours ago
11.29.17
This Dog Will Destroy You In A Game…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Issa End Of The Year: Folks Took To…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
No Fear: Guy Does Backflip Off Roof, Over…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
photos