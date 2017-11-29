DMX Releases Official Cover Of ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Global Grind

Nothing screams holiday spirit like hearingspit the lyrics to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The gritty rapper first gave us a taste of the Christmas classic on Power 105.1 in 2012. Now he’s taking his holiday cheer to a new level with an official recorded track of the song released on the “Spotify Singles: Holiday” playlist. Check it out below. It’s probably everything you hoped for and more.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: